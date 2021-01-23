Mantena Buys Kashyap, Motwane, Bahl’s Stakes in Phantom Films

According to a press release, Madhu Mantena has bought the shares of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Motwane and Vikas Bahl in Phantom Films. This marks the official exit of Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl from the company. The filmmakers each held a 12.5 per cent share in Phantom Films. The production and distribution company was founded in 2011by Mantena, Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl. In 2015 Reliance Entertainment picked up a 50% stake in the company.

In October 2018, the team decided not to work together after allegations of sexual assault against Bahl came out in the open. The filmmaker was later cleared of all charges by an internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment.

After the official exit of Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl, Phantom Films will now be a JV (join venture) between Mantena’s new company Mad Man Ventures and Reliance Entertainment, with both parties holding 50 per cent. The latest development has been confirmed by Madhu Mantena.