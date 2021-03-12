Kriti Sanon Joins Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with Prabhas.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kriti Sanon took to Twitter on Friday, 12 March, to share that she has joined the cast of Adipurush. Starring Prabhas in the lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Adipurush is a retelling of the Ramayana.
In the photos shared on social media, Kriti is seen posing with Sunny Singh and Prabhas. Sunny will also be a part of the film. "A new journey begins.. One of my most special ones.. overwhelmed to be a part of #Adipurush", Kriti wrote alongside the photos.
Reports suggest that while Prabhas plays Ram in Adipurush, Kriti will essay the role of Sita and Sunny might play Lakshman. Saif plays Lankesh, another name for Ravana, in the movie.
Speaking about Kriti joining the film, director Om Raut said in a statement, "When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we're sure he will impress viewers with his performance."
Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined