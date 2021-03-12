Kriti Sanon Joins Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in 'Adipurush'

Reports suggest that while Prabhas plays Ram in Adipurush, Kriti will essay the role of Sita and Sunny might play Lakshman. Saif plays Lankesh, another name for Ravana, in the movie.

Speaking about Kriti joining the film, director Om Raut said in a statement, "When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we're sure he will impress viewers with his performance."

Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”