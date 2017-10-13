Jukebox: Because Just One Kishore Kumar Song Is Never Enough

Kishore Kumar, Bollywood’s one and only all rounder, was a powerhouse of talent. Though it took him many years to realise his true calling as a playback singer, he made his mark in the industry on his own terms.

Not only did Kishore da not have any formal training in music, he also lacked the tonality a singer must have, as a child. Legend has it that Abhas Kumar Ganguly had a rather rough voice in his younger days. But as luck would have it, he happened to injure a finger and cried for days, as a result of which his vocal chords opened up.