Kill: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Drops New Clip Of Raghav Juyal Starrer

Kill, also starring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, will release on 5 July.
A still from Kill.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Kill</em>.</p></div>
A new clip from the upcoming film Kill was released by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Wednesday, 5 June. It gives a sneak peek into Amrit's character in this intense action film. The movie will release on 5 July in theatres. The film stars Lakshya as Amrit, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala and is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

The clip gives an idea of how violent the film is going to be. The film is touted as a breakthrough in action cinema.

It comes with a warning of violent content. There's an intense fight scene.

Watch the clip here.

The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Lakshya is all set to debut as the new action hero. Raghav Juyal was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and has also popularly starred in Street Dancer and Nawabzaade. Tanya Maniktala was last seen in A Suitable Boy.

