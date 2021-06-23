A Story Close to My Heart: Kartik Aaryan Announces His Next Film

Speaking about the film Kartik Aaryan says in a statement, "I wanted to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, so I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans".

Sajid adds that the film has been a 'visionary' project for him. "This will be our first time working with Kartik, and he brings a new energy to the project. Through Satyanarayan Ki Katha, we are looking forward to bringing the ultimate love story to the audience”.