A Story Close to My Heart: Kartik Aaryan Announces His Next Film

Kartik Aaryan has announced his next film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced his upcoming film, a musical love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Satyanarayan Ki Katha is being helmed by Sameer Vidwans.
Kartik took to social media to share a teaser and announce the news. "A story close to my heart. #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people", the actor wrote.
Speaking about the film Kartik Aaryan says in a statement, "I wanted to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, so I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans".
Sajid adds that the film has been a 'visionary' project for him. "This will be our first time working with Kartik, and he brings a new energy to the project. Through Satyanarayan Ki Katha, we are looking forward to bringing the ultimate love story to the audience”.
Published: undefined