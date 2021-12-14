True Challenge Was Justifying The Icons Who Were Cast: KJo on 20 Years of 'K3G'

It has been 20 years since Karan Johar's blockbuster, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released. To celebrate the occasion, Karan released a video on YouTube speaking about the movie. The clip starts with shots from behind the scenes, interspersed with stills from the film. Karan's voice can be heard saying, "A film, a journey, memories that are indispensable, I sometimes feel like I don't have words to describe my feeling when it comes to this film".
Karan adds that the biggest challenge was to justify getting such a popular cast together. "Music and dance are, without a doubt, the bed and blanket of Bollywood but perhaps this wasn't something I was really stressed about. The true challenge was justifying the icons that were cast in the film. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, living legends, the eternal duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are dearest to my heart since my very first film, and the trend-setters of that era, Hrithik and Kareena, and they still continue to be", Karan says.
Karan continues by saying that even after so many years, people hum the songs of K3G, and the theme has deeply resonated with thousands. The filmmaker praised his team for putting together the lavish set and trend-setting costumes.
Finally, Karan, on behalf of the cast, thanked fans for their constant support and love.
