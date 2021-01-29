Kangana Ranaut To Play Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Political Drama

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she said. These actors will portray prominent figures such as Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Moraji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not specify which one.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project.