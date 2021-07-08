Junglee Pictures to Make Biopic on Jeevajothi’s Battle With 'Dosa King'

Junglee Pictures announces film inspired by Jeevajothi battle with Dosa King
Junglee Pictures, known for films like Badhaai Ho and Raazi, has acquired the life rights to Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her feud with 'Dosa King' P Rajagopal. The feud involves Rajagopal, a restauranteur who was accused of a shocking crime. He was also convicted for the same in P Rajagopal V State of Tamil Nadu.
Junglee Pictures is set to make a film inspired by the true events.
The film traces a rags-to-riches businessman and founder of a vastly successful south Indian food chain with outlets across 28 countries. He was also a family man known for his benevolence. However, the court case comes from his pursuit of Jeevajothi, who was both unwilling and half his age.
The events that followed led to his accusation, and subsequent conviction, for the murder of Jeevajothi's husband Prince Santhakumar.
Jeevajothi Santhakumar believes the story will challenge the patriarchal status quo.
Junglee Pictures brought screenwriter Bhavani Iyer on board for the film. This is Iyer's second collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Raazi. Iyer stated that she was attracted to the film because of the way an 'aspirational story turned into a cautionary tale'.
"Jeevajothi fought a long battle against an incredibly powerful person and has survived to tell the tale. The fact that she has made something special out of her life is a testament to what she is truly made of, and an inspiration to me as a woman first, then as a writer. So in our story, one character is a true survivor, while the other is a classic example of what power and delusion can lead to," Iyer added in her statement.
The makers will soon announce the cast on board for this project.
