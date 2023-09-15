Jawan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan Film May Cross Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

After its eighth day collection, Jawan’s nett India total to Rs 345 crore, with the gross total standing at Rs 386 crore in India. The film also broke the opening day and opening week records set by SRK's Pathaan earlier this year, as per Sacnilk.

Jawan worldwide box office collection passed the Rs 660 crore gross mark in seven days, according to Red Chillies Entertainment. According to Box Office Worldwide, Jawan was eying Rs 700 crore across its extended eight-day opening week. Therefore, the film is expected to pass the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office.