Under IT Lens, Both Kashyap & Pannu Were Critical of Govt Polices

The Gangs of Wasseypur director, known in equal parts for his finesse on the silver screen as well as for his critical comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies, had quit the microblogging platforms after his daughter received rape threats online, followed by threat calls to his parents.

“When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear, then I would rather not speak at all,” Kashyap has tweeted, before erasing his Twitter account in August 2019.