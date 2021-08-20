Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021: Vidya Balan, Suriya Win Top Honours

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne honours films from India and the subcontinent, every year. The IFFM 2021 was held online on 20 August due to COVID-19 regulations. This year's edition honoured Pankaj Tripathi with the 'Diversity in Cinema Award'.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu won the award for 'Best Director' for LUDO. While Suriya Sivakumar starrer Soorarai Pottru won 'Best Film,' the actor took home the 'Best Performance Male (Feature) Award' for the film. Vidya Balan won the award for 'Best Performance Female (Feature)' for Sherni.

Here's the list of winners at the IFFM 2021: