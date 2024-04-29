Imran Khan to Make His Acting Comeback With Aamir Khan's Comedy Drama: Report

Speaking about the project, a source told Peeping Moon, "Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Shooting has already commenced in Goa."

Earlier, reports suggested that the Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actor was supposed to makr his comeback with Disney+ Hotstar's spy series, where he would be essaying the role of an intelligence officer.

The project was reportedly helmed by Abbas Tyrewala; however, the project was discarded after Jio Cinema took over Hostar in 2023. In an interview with Film Companion, Imran had said, "All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

Imran is known for his roles in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, and Gori Tere Pyaar Main, among many others.