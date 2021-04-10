How Adar Reacted When He Was Told He Sounds Like Cousin Ranbir

(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Adar Jain and Shloka Pandit both belong to well known families. While Adar is the grandson of Raj Kapoor, Shloka is born in the family of musicians and singers. Her father is the nephew of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jashraj. While promoting their film Hello Charlie Shloka told The Quint about being the only one in the family to choose acting over music and what her parents felt about it. Meanwhile, Adar talked about choosing the genre of comedy as his second film. We also had Toto the Gorilla make an appearance in the video.
Are you as shocked as us about Adar sounding exactly like his cousin Ranbir Kapoor? Then you need to watch the video till the end to see his reaction when we told him this.
Adar Jain and Shloka Pandit's film Hello Charlie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
