Then Showing: Hindi Films India Was Watching In 1947

Although the India-Pakistan partition wreaked cataclysmic havoc – resulting in 15 million people being uprooted and between one and two million people dead – ironically enough the cinema halls had flourished with Bombay alone, producing 114 films in 1947, the year of Independence from the 300-year-stretch of the British Raj.

Film censorship, legislated way back in 1918 to serve British colonial interests, had rapidly become draconian. According to official records during 1943, as many as 25 films had required revision before they could be released. Torrid kissing scenes which were permitted initially, became a no-no.