Why Stars Are Adding a ‘No OTT Release’ Clause in Their Contracts

With OTT platforms taking centerstage for entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown, the power dynamics in the industry has seen a shift of sorts. After cinema halls were shut down, several producers found it feasible to cut their losses by releasing their films online on platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. As producers they preferred to get back their money invested in a film by selling it as a ‘direct-to-digital’ release than wait for imaginary profits if and when theatres opened up.

Now, as things are getting back to normal and single screens and multiplexes have been allowed 100% occupancy once again, several actors are in damage control mode. According to reports, a number of actors are adding a new ‘No OTT Release’ clause in their contracts with producers. This clause basically safeguards their film from being released on OTT platforms first before it gets a proper theatrical release.