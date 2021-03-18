Here's What RGV Has To Say About His Deleted Tweet On Kangana

Ram Gopal Varma on his new gangster film.
Ram Gopal Varma is back with yet another gangster film, which he claims is a biopic on the most infamous gangster in India, Dawood Ibrahim. The film, D-Company, charts the rise of Dawood from 1980 to 1982. While speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker said that D Company, which is set to release in theatres on 26 March, is just a trailer to a web series that will premiere on OTT. Varma also spoke about why he believes in showing the humane side of gangsters.
You have already made 'Company', 'D' in Hindi, and so many other films on the underworld including 'Satya' - haven't you done enough on Dawood and the underworld subject. Is there still anything left to tell?
RGV: To start with, all the films you mentioned just now they were fictional stories. 'Company' could be loosely based on a certain life portion of Dawood and Chota Rajan when they had a split. So here this is the actual biopic of Dawood Ibrahim and 'D Company'. So, I am trying to tell the story of its origin and how it grew. So, I think it's markedly different in that context from what I have created in the past.
Also, because you are saying that it's a biopic. What kind of research went into it?
RGV: When I made 'Satya', for example, my sources were newspaper columns and people who knew little about them. So, I can't say it was very authentic. Now 'Company' also was pretty much in the same way. Probably I had a little more information by the time I made 'Company'. Now 'D Company' is the story of Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim is the most popular gangster ever in India. A couple of years back I went to meet some people who were insiders of D Company when it actually started in Dombivali. And I had a tremendous insight from them in my understanding of how the Mumbai underworld actually came into existence. So, they were my sources and I thought I'll tell the story of the Mumbai underworld, not exactly of Dawood Ibrahim alone. So that's nearly a 35-year-long story. So, I want to make 'D Company' as a film from 1980 to 1982. The first time his brother was killed and how he took revenge. That is the film. And follow that with a 'D Company' series which is going to come on OTT.
Why did you not choose the OTT platform to release the film.
RGV: I wanted to use the film as a trailer for the web series. Because in cinema the reach you have... So this is how it started and if it interests them in watching the rest of it they can watch it on OTT. So, this film is being designed as a trailer.
Because you are dealing with such a subject have you ever got threatening calls?
RGV: I actually got calls of appreciation on the contrary, not threatening. Because the point is, from 'Satya' and 'Company' they have understood that I make them look like human beings and not try to create them as monsters. Which I think is a very irresponsible thing. Because eventually people who belong to the dark side, criminals, either they had a certain compelling situation at that time because of which they became what they became or unexpectedly without their consent they get pushed into it and they can't get out of it after some time. You see them as real people, which is what I think they appreciate. So, there is no reason for them to make a threatening call to me. In fact I am showing them better than they are normally perceived.
While a backstory & their entry into the world of crime are understandable, do you think justification for their actions are necessary?
RGV: Yeah. I'll tell you why. Because the point is when you understand exactly what caused it only then you can fight it. Because underworld cannot exist without some kind of support, either from the police or from the government. Because when the system is not up to the mark there will always be parallel systems which crop up to fill the gap. So when that is exposed is when you know where the problem is actually. I think as a filmmaker I am interested in looking at the cause of why the underworld is there in the first place.
You know how movies can influence youngsters and vice versa. But these influences that people have...they feel holding a pistol or a rifle gives them power. Because that's what they see in these kinds of films. What do you have to say to those kids?
See I would say normal parents, law-abiding parents, they also buy their kids toy guns in their childhood. Always a pistol is seen as a symbol of power. Now to use that to harm someone, to use that to kill someone, to use that as a tool of intimidation is where we get into the criminal side of society. But you have a very high price to pay like if you look at 'Satya'. Everyone died. Everyone who took the gun died. And if you look at when the murders happen in 'Satya' people get shocked. People kind of get scared. They are not looking at it like they see in commercial potboiler films where they are clapping hands...That is not the design of the film. So, because of that I wouldn't say you get inspired to join an underworld by watching a 'Satya' or 'D Company'. That can't happen.
Few weeks back you tweeted about Kangana. Appreciating her but you deleted the tweet. Why did you delete the tweet calling her a nuclear bomb?
RGV: I mean that's a very secretive thing. I can't tell you why I deleted it. But it's ok.
