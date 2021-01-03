Happiest at Work: Rakul Preet Singh Resumes Shoot for 'MayDay'

MayDay also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. The thriller is expected to release on 29 April, 2022.



Rakul Preet Singh had informed everyone a few days back that she tested negative for coronavirus. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions", the actor wrote on social media.



On 22 December, Rakul had shared that she has tested COVID positive.