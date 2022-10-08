'Goodbye' Box Office Day 1: Amitabh's Film Takes a Slow Start; Collects ₹90 Lakh

Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Filmmaker Vikas Bahl's family drama, Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in lead roles recently hit the big screens on Friday, 7 October. As per reports, the film opened with a slow start on its first day, collecting only ₹90 lakh at the box office.
According to trade analysts, Goodbye has collected less than Amitabh recent release, Jhund which managed to collect ₹1.5 crore on its first day at the box office. Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, which also hit the theatres this week is enjoying a better run at the box office in comparison to Bahl's family drama. The film collected ₹100 crore in its initial three days.
Besides the leads, the film also stars Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Goodbye explores the theme of self-discovery, family dynamics, and the celebration of life in the face of death.
