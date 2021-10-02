Mahesh Manjrekar Announces New Film 'Godse' On Gandhi Jayanti

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has announced a new film titled Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The film will reportedly revolve around Nathuram Godse - the man who assassinated Gandhi on 30 January 1948.

Godse will be co-produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa, and directed by Manjrekar. The makers shared a poster of the upcoming film along with the announcement.