Mahesh Manjrekar Announces New Film 'Godse' On Gandhi Jayanti

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has announced a new film titled Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The film will reportedly revolve around Nathuram Godse - the man who assassinated Gandhi on 30 January 1948.
Godse will be co-produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa, and directed by Manjrekar. The makers shared a poster of the upcoming film along with the announcement.
The poster of Godse.
'Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaaye 'bapu' - aapka Nathuram Godse' reads the text on the proposed film's poster.
In a press release, Manjrekar's statement regarding the film Godse says, “The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We’ll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong.”
The makers have said that the scripting of the film is still on and that it will go on floors in the second half of 2022.
