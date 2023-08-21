'Ghoomer' Box Office Day 3: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's Film Earns ₹3.4 Cr

Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan & Saiyami Kher Promise a Story of Resilience
R Balki's latest sports drama, Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has been receiving great reviews for the lead actors' performances. However, the film, which released in theatres on 18 August, opened to a dismal opening of Rs 85 lakh on Friday.
According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.5 crore nett on Sunday, 20 August.
In continuation of the report, Ghoomer saw a 29 percent growth in its box office collection on Saturday, making Rs 1.1 crore nett. The three-day total of the film's collection in India currently stands at Rs 3.45 crore.
Ghoomer faced tough competition at the Indian box office with Sunny Deol's most-anticipated film of the year, Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Both films hit the big screens on 11 August and have been performing well.
Ghoomer follows the story of a cricket coach (played by Abhishek), whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete (played by Saiyami).
In addition to the leads, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.
