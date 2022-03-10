‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office: Alia Bhatt Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Gangubai Kathiawadi had raked in a collection of Rs 10.5 crore on its first day.

The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, a woman who was trafficked into sex work at a young age and eventually became the matriarch of Kamathipura. She was advocated for the rights of sex workers and their children.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari and is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.