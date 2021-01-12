FWICE Bans Ram Gopal Varma Over Alleged Non-Payment of Dues

Tiwari also said that when FWICE became aware that Ram Gopal Varma was shooting in Goa, it wrote a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about the director's alleged non-payment of dues. "We also sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Goa on September 10, 2020, regarding this. We wanted Ram Gopal Varma to clear the dues of poor technicians, artistes and workers but he never did. Hence, we have decided to not work with him in the future. We have also notified Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Producers Guild of India (GUILD), among other unions about this," he said in a statement.