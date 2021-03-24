Flying to Mumbai Every Time Worries Me: Rana on COVID-19 Spike

Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar will soon be seen in the trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie was supposed to release in theatres across the country on 26 March, but keeping in mind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra the makers have decided to hold back the release in the Hindi markets. It's Telugu and Tamil versions, Aranya and Kaadan, will hit theatres as planned.

The Quint spoke to Rana, Zoya and Shriya about what they think of the film's release, now that there is a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases again. Here's what Rana Daggubati had to say.