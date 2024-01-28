Filmfare Awards 2024: 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Jawan' Win Big in Technical Categories

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan won big in the 'Technical Awards' category of the 69th Filmfare Awards on Saturday, 27 January. The curtain raiser of the prestigious awards ceremony, which took place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna.

While Sam Bahadur bagged three awards in the technical categories, Jawan won for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

Have a look at the full list of winners here: