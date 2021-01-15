Rajeev Masand Heads Bollywood Talent Management Agency as COO

In December, Karan Johar, who heads film production house Dharma Productions, announced he had teamed up with talent management firm Cornerstone's CEO Bunty Sajdeh have teamed up to launch a fresh talent representation and management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Speaking about the venture, Johar and Sajdeh said in a statement, "Dharma Cornerstone Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing & contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR. With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish & refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams & potential of each associated talent".