Dibakar, Varun Decode Opening Scene of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

After postponing release dates twice, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released in theatres in March 2021. However, the film failed to attract audiences owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Things turned around when the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video, getting its much-deserved appreciation. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar revolves around Sandeep Walia, a single, successful woman played by Parineeti Chopra. Sandeep's world turns upside down after a suspended police officer Satinder Dahiya aka Pinky (Arjun Kapoor) enters her life. Toxic Indian masculinity, greed, power - the film blends all these aspects into the narrative.

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and writer Varun Grover speak to The Quint about conceiving Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.