Delhi’s Vibhor Anand Held for Sharing Fake News in Sushant Case

Vibhor Anand has been arrested for allegedly making false allegations against Mumbai police, Maharashtra government. The Quint Delhi’s Vibhor Anand has been booked for defamation and other charges. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Bollywood Vibhor Anand has been arrested for allegedly making false allegations against Mumbai police, Maharashtra government.

The Mumbai Police cyber cell on Thursday, 15 October, arrested a man from Delhi, who goes by the name Vibhor Anand, for allegedly making false allegations against the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Anand, 31, identifies himself as an advocate. He has been booked under IPC sections for defamation, intent to incite or inciting any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, intentionally insulting or provocation of a person, intending to insult the modesty of any woman.

He has also been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.

Mumbai police sources confirmed that Anand was booked in August 2020 for posting defamatory comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Mumbai police.

Floating Conspiracy Theories

Anand, who has a significant following on social media, has allegedly circulated conspiracy theories in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Many of these posts, addressed to ‘SSRians’, level serious to downright bizarre allegations against Bollywood actors and the Mumbai police.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan had earlier moved a defamation suit against Anand for dragging his name into the case. Even as his original Twitter account – @Vibhor_Anand – remains suspended, right till his arrest on 15 October, Anand posted updates on a new profile with the handle @OfficeofVa.

In September, Anand also took to social media to attack MP Dr Subramanian Swamy, reported Free Press Journal. Anand claimed that Swamy was trying to manipulate the AIIMS Medical Report on the cause of Rajput’s death. He also called for the MP’s arrest.

(With inputs from Free Press Journal)