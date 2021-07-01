Aamir Wanted to Act in 'Delhi Belly' and CBFC Didn't Get 'DK Bose'

The outrageous, zany, madcap comedy Delhi Belly written by Akshat Varma and directed by Abhinay Deo completes a decade on 1 July. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and featuring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Shenaz Treasury, Poorna Jaganathan and Vijay Raaz - the film was a cult hit in the metros when it released in 2011. Delhi Belly was promoted as a 98-minute-film with no interval - quite unusual for an Indian film.

In this video chat, Abhinay and Kunaal reminisce the making of Delhi Belly, reveal how Aamir Khan wanted to play one of the roles in the film, and tell us if there will be a sequel to their wacky comedy. Watch the video for more.