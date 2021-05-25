Deepika Padukone to Play Dacoit Queen in Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is all set to release soon. According to the report in Pinkvilla, the filmmaker's next project will be titled Baiju Bawra. The report also states that Bhansali is keen to have Deepika Padukone play the lead in the movie.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fine-tuning his script for the past one year. He has been very clear about getting Deepika on board to play the dacoit queen Roopmati from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and Bhansali have discussed the film and character at length and are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be completed, and given how things are proceeding it's going to be a yes from Deepika Padukone", a source told the publication.