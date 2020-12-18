Unafraid to Write Her Own Destiny: Deepika Pays Tribute to Mastani

Deepika Padukone has shared an Instagram post marking the fifth anniversary of the release of Bajirao Mastani. She played the titular character in the 2015 period film, with Ranveer Singh as Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai.

She posted a photo of herself on set with the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the caption she wrote that Mastani had the courage to defy all odds to be with the man she loved. The queen was unafraid to write her own destiny, whether in love or war, she said.