Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone, Makers of '83' For Alleged Cheating

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is facing legal trouble. Deepika Padukone, who stars in as well as co-produces the movie, has also been dragged in the case. A case of alleged cheating has been filed against the makers of the sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
As per a report by India Today, Future Resource FZE has moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Mumbai, seeking action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Among others, the complainant named Hyderabad-based firm Vibri Media and its directors. The complaint, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, claimed that the accused produced 83 and made plans to cheat the complainant of its rights in the film.
Directors of Vibri Media reportedly submitted “manipulated and exaggerated" business plans and profit and loss projections for the period starting from April 2012 till March 2020 and induced the complainant company to invest around 16 crore, the complaint alleged. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala have also been named as the accused.
The matter is yet to come up for hearing.
Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 follows India's World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Dev. 83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone, among others.
(With inputs from India Today)
