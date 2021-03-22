Chhichhore Wins National Award; Nitesh Tiwari Dedicates it to SSR

In a statement Sajid said, "On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie".

Chhichhore released in theatres on 6 September, 2019. Sushant died on 14 June, 2020.



Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty in key roles.

(With inputs from IANS)