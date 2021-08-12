Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to Release in Theatres on This Day

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's film Chehre is set for a theatrical release. The makers have locked 27 August as the release date for the film.



Chehre has been ready for release for a few months now but was on hold due to the lockdown.



Speaking about the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."