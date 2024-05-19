Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is a Boxer, Wrestler & Soldier In Biopic

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Kartik Aaryan as a boxer, wrestler, and soldier in the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The trailer highlights Kartik's journey and physical transformation for the role.

Chandu Champion tells the story of a man who dreams of becoming a champion and joins the Army to hone his skills and represent India in the Olympics.

After Chandu Champion, Kartik is looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is all set to bring back Vidya Balan.