Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is a Boxer, Wrestler & Soldier In Biopic

Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is a Boxer, Wrestler & Soldier In Biopic

Kartik Aaryan impresses as boxer, wrestler, and soldier in Chandu Champion biopic trailer.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Chandu Champion.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Aaryan's first look from <em>Chandu Champion</em>.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan finally released the trailer for his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, in his hometown Gwalior. Describing it as his 'toughest' project, the trailer has impressed fans.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Kartik Aaryan as a boxer, wrestler, and soldier in the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The trailer highlights Kartik's journey and physical transformation for the role.

Chandu Champion tells the story of a man who dreams of becoming a champion and joins the Army to hone his skills and represent India in the Olympics.

After Chandu Champion, Kartik is looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is all set to bring back Vidya Balan.

Also ReadDo Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 3: Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan Film Earns ₹2.65 Cr

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT