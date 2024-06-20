'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Chandu Champion.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)
Filmmaker Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, hit the big screens on Friday, 14 June. Based on the life of athelete Murlikant Petkar, the film has now crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, 19 July, bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 32.75 crore nett.
In continuation of the report, the film struggled to achieve a doubl digit numbers at the domestic box office within its first week of release.
It opened to a decent collection of Rs 4.75 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7 crore on Saturday. On its third day, Chandu Champion collected Rs 9.75 crore, and Rs 5 crore on Monday. The film saw a dip with its next two days' collection standing at Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala. In addition to Kartik, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles.
