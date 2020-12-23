Cabinet Approves Merger of Four Film Media Units With NFDC

Children's Film Society, India, is an autonomous organisation. It was founded in 1955 under the Societies Act with the specific objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films.



National Film Archive of India was established as a media unit in 1964 with the primary objective of acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage.



Directorate of Film Festivals was set up in 1973 to promote Indian films and cultural exchange.



NFDC is a central public sector undertaking, incorporated in the year 1975 with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised, efficient and integrated development of the Indian film industry.



The Union Cabinet also approved the appointment of a transaction advisor and legal advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operation of the merger.



Interests of the employees of all the concerned media units will be taken care of and no employee will be retrenched.



NFDC, consequent upon the merger of film media units, will be uniquely placed with regard to promotion, production and preservation of film content—all under one management.



The vision of the new entity will be to ensure balanced and focussed development of Indian cinema in all its genres-feature films, including films and content for OTT platforms, children's content, animation, short films and documentaries.