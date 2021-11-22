'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Weekend BO: Average Performance by Saif and Rani's Film

Bunty aur Babli 2 does average business.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
While Sooryavanshi continues to draw in an audience even after 17 days of release, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 had a lukewarm start at the box-office. The sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, the new one also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi.
According to initial estimates, the film directed by Varun V Sharma, should have opened to around Rs 4 to 5 crore on day one. However, reports put the sequel produced by Yash Raj Films did a business of Rs 2.60 cr on Day 1. Here's a look at Bunty aur Babli 2's reported collections at Indian theatres over the weekend.
Bunty aur Babli 2 First Weekend:
Day 1: Rs 2.60 cr nett
Day 2: Rs 2.50 cr nett
Day 3: Rs 2.90 cr nett
Total: Rs 8 cr nett
Keeping in mind Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's star power and the legacy of the original Bunty aur Babli, the sequel has underperformed at the box-office. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi has collected over Rs 178.60 cr at the box office, after registering an earning of Rs 5.33 cr over the weekend.
Sooryavanshi's box office collections.