Thackeray to Thalaivii: The Banal Business of Bollywood's Biopics

A law that the Hindi film industry abides by is that of repetition. Biopics fit seemingly well as the mood of the masses, both, in front of the screens and behind them. This year has seen a multitude of biographical stories, many yet to release—Thalaivii, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and several other names to join from the South as well. The sustained influx of biopics also compels one to inquire if there is a blueprint to follow for these stories.

The most frequent subject for biopics gravitates towards icons from the field of sports, hovering towards political figures from time to time. No matter what the subject, a tendency of biopics has been to present these individuals as heroes, devoid of any flaws. The very lens of a biopic lacks objectivity. Human life cannot be depicted with sincerity if it cuts out the blemishes, frailties, and failures. Most of these films have the emotional complexity of a nursery rhyme. The result is often unidimensional characters that the film ends up idolising and worshipping. They are demigods, their legacy untainted, unquestioned.