'Bholaa' First Look: Ajay Devgn Looks Mysterious In the Hindi Remake of 'Kaithi'

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn unveiled his first look from Bholaa, in a motion poster on 20 December. The film features Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. It is also Devgn's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

In the poster, Devgn looks intense with ashes on his forehead as upbeat music plays in the background with a mysterious voiceover.