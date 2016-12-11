Before Brando, There Was Dilip Kumar: A Birthday Tribute

That was where Dilip Kumar stood different. He brought a sense of naturalism to his characters that was unthinkable for his age. He was the first one to debunk the myth that actors on screen hardly carry any insight into human behaviour.

For all his films, Dilip Kumar went out of his way to get into the skin of the character. So much so that when he was bestowed with the moniker of ‘tragedy king’ of Hindi cinema, he wanted to get rid of all those roles. He literally drank his way to glory to bring Devdas, the grand loser alive, something from which even SRK borrowed while doing his version. Because he got so consumed by the sadness of a string of characters he played, he had to visit a psychiatrist who advised him to do comedies to get rid of the gloom that had seeped into his bone marrow.