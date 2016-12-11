Before Brando, There Was Dilip Kumar: A Birthday Tribute

Director Martin Scorsese once famously said of Marlon Brando, “He is the marker. There’s ‘before Brando’ and ‘after Brando’.” Brando, one of the first actors to bring focus to the idea of method acting, was a huge follower of Stanislavski System, and changed the rules of acting in Hollywood.
The idea of acting in our cinema has a lot to do with the ‘Nautanki Gharana’ that owes its origins to mythology and folk tales being rendered through live plays where song and dance played a prominent role. Besides, we, the people of India are a dramatic lot. Which is why European films seem very dry and cold compared to our style of hyperactive melodrama, amplified even further by music and dance. One of the primary reasons why most of our stars remained stars, very few of them became actors.
That was where Dilip Kumar stood different. He brought a sense of naturalism to his characters that was unthinkable for his age. He was the first one to debunk the myth that actors on screen hardly carry any insight into human behaviour.
For all his films, Dilip Kumar went out of his way to get into the skin of the character. So much so that when he was bestowed with the moniker of ‘tragedy king’ of Hindi cinema, he wanted to get rid of all those roles. He literally drank his way to glory to bring Devdas, the grand loser alive, something from which even SRK borrowed while doing his version. Because he got so consumed by the sadness of a string of characters he played, he had to visit a psychiatrist who advised him to do comedies to get rid of the gloom that had seeped into his bone marrow.
For Gunga Jamuna, he drew from his gardener in Deolali, where he spent a considerable time while growing up, and spoke Bhojpuri like a pro. In terms of getting the accent right for our current crop of actors, the lesser said the better.
Adhering full respect to K Asif’s understanding of India’s future emperor, he settled for zero songs in Mughal-E-Azam. A fact that makes the period epic so different from anything we have attempted on our screen with dancing kings, and singing royals.
It is rather unfortunate that the world knows more of Marlon Brando than Dilip Kumar. Of course, the colonisation of minds by Hollywood is into play here, and we are not denying the towering inferno that Brando was. But then Dilip Kumar didn’t have the fortune learning the tricks of method acting, which Brando had, from his teacher, Stella Adler. Brando was also junior to Dilip Kumar, in age, and in kick-starting his acting career.
