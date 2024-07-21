Bad Newz Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Mints Over Rs 19 Crore

advertisement
After a strong opening, Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz continues to do well at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film's collection increased by over 22% on Saturday, earning Rs 10.55 crore and bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 19.17 crore.
According to Taran Adarsh, the opening weekend collection has the potential to be Rs 31 crore. He wrote on X, “#BadNewz saw 22.39% gains on Day 2, indicating that the film has resonated well with its target audience… While urban sectors continue to show strong support, the response from mass pockets remains subdued. #BadNewz is expected to score in double digits on Day 3 [Sun], pushing its *opening weekend* total to over ₹ 31 cr… Moving forward, achieving a strong performance on the crucial Day 4 [Mon] is essential to maintain its momentum. [Week 1] Fri 8.62 cr, Sat 10.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”
Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz stars Neha Dhupia and includes special appearances by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.
