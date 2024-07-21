Bad Newz Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Mints Over Rs 19 Crore

According to Taran Adarsh, the opening weekend collection has the potential to be Rs 31 crore. He wrote on X, “#BadNewz saw 22.39% gains on Day 2, indicating that the film has resonated well with its target audience… While urban sectors continue to show strong support, the response from mass pockets remains subdued. #BadNewz is expected to score in double digits on Day 3 [Sun], pushing its *opening weekend* total to over ₹ 31 cr… Moving forward, achieving a strong performance on the crucial Day 4 [Mon] is essential to maintain its momentum. [Week 1] Fri 8.62 cr, Sat 10.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”