Actor Arya Banerjee of ‘The Dirty Picture’ Found Dead In Her Home

Film actor Arya Banerjee, who made her debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, and later acted in The Dirty Picture in 2011, was found dead in her house in Kolkata. Banerjee, aged 35, was the daughter of late sitarist Pandit Nikhil Banerjee.
According to reports, there were no injury marks on her body as per the police investigations. The Telegraph has reported that, Banerjee, who also known by the name Devdutta, was alone in her house and was found lying on the floor with her face down. The police who broke open the door found some blood droplets on the floor.
A senior police officer of Lake police station is quoted in the report stating that there appears to be no foul play. The police will announce the exact cause of death only once the post-mortem reports are in.
Banerjee’s neighbours have told the police that the actor had been living alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbours said she didn’t mix with anyone in the locality,” the police is quoted to have said by The Telegraph.
It was Banerjee’s domestic help who raised an alarm after the actor did not respond her calls since Friday morning and was also not answering the door of her flat. The police are scanning her call details to verify if there was any distress and if she had received any food from outside recently.
Besides appearances in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and The Dirty Picture, Banerjee also did a course at Anupam Kher’s acting school and took on several modelling assignments while she was in Mumbai.
Published: 12 Dec 2020,10:21 AM IST