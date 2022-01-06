Anushka Back In Jhulan Goswami Biopic, Here's the Actor Who Was Also Considered

Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress inspired by the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami has dropped. The filming for the biopic is all set to start and it will stream on Netflix. However, sources close to the project had earlier confirmed that there was a time when Anushka had stepped out of the project. Though the exact reason for the actor choosing to exit the film were not known, it was a definite move since another actor was auditioned and even trained for the role.
Chakda Xpress is based on the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami's journey, and is being produced by Anushka's production house Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy. The film on Jhulan, who is a Padmashri and Arjuna Award recipient and who continues to be the highest wicket taker in Women's One Day International cricket, was scheduled to go on floors in 2021. Anushka had shot for a teaser for the film in 2019, and several media houses put up photographs of Anushka and Jhulan shooting at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
However, what we know is that actor Tripti Dimri was also approached to play the role last year. According to a source, Tripti was auditioned to play the lead and had even started training for the film. But as the Chakda Xpress teaser testifies, Anushka is back in the game and will be making her first ever appearance in a feature film with the sports biopic since the release of her last film Zero in 2018.
