Anushka Back In Jhulan Goswami Biopic, Here's the Actor Who Was Also Considered

The teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress inspired by the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami has dropped. The filming for the biopic is all set to start and it will stream on Netflix. However, sources close to the project had earlier confirmed that there was a time when Anushka had stepped out of the project. Though the exact reason for the actor choosing to exit the film were not known, it was a definite move since another actor was auditioned and even trained for the role.