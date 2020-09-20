Anurag Kashyap Responds to Payal Ghosh’s Sexual Harassment Claim

Anurag Kashyap Responds to Payal Ghosh's Sexual Harassment Claim

Hours after Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh alleged that director Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her, he responded by tweeting that all allegations made against him were baseless.

In a tweet, Ghosh said that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her on 19 September.



She told ANI on the morning of 20 September that, “I met Anurag Kashyap at his office with my manager. The first time I met him at his place he was very nice to me. I felt very good and was very much impressed. However, the second time he called me, the right things did not happen with me and I did not feel good. He made me feel uncomfortable and I felt a little bad. This should not have happened as nor are we working together and neither are we friends. Just cause one goes to the other person for work, it does not mean they are prepared for anything. He did not think of that and made me feel uncomfortable. This still haunts me. After my interview I feel like a weight is off my shoulder, whatever happens ahead we will see.”



Responding to her allegations, Kashyap said, “It took so long for people to try and silence me, that is something. Well anyway, in the effort of trying to pull me down you lied so much that despite being a woman you dragged several other women along with you. Show some modesty, madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless.”

In the next tweet, he wrote how allegations were being made against actors and the Bachchan family as well. He wrote, “Madame, I have had two marriages, if that is a crime then I accept it. I have loved with all my heart, I accept that too – whether it is my first wife or second wife, the lovers I have had or the actresses I have worked with, the team of women and girls who have always worked with me, or the women I met in private or in front of people.”

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh, where she is alleging that Anurag Kahsyap sexually harassed her in 2015. This is a shocking thing to hear. I have tweeted to her that if she wants to complaint, she should send me a detailed complaint. We will write to the police as well. We stand by her, till the investigation happens and the case reaches the court. The National Commission for women, we want to tell Payal Ghosh, stands by her.”

Payal has worked in films and television shows. She made her Bollywood debut with Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, alongside Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. She also played the role of Radhika in 2016's television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Kashyap, on the other hand, is a writer, director and producer, and some of his most noted films include Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2, Manmarziyan, and Masaan among others.