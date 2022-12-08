Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'An Action Hero' May Be Pulled Out of Theatres Due to Poor Box Office Collection

'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat released in theatres on 2 December.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from An Action Hero.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero, may be pulled out of cinema halls soon due to its poor performance at the box office, according to media reports. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the action comedy thriller hit the silver screens on 2 December. 

As per a report by Box Office India, An Action Hero hardly earned any money on the day 5 of its release. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore nett on its first day, however, it hasn't been able to pull in a sizable audience to the theatres. 

In addition, the film's per-day earnings fell between Rs 30-40 lakh only, making its total domestic nett biz fall within the vicinity of Rs 8 crore. If the film continues to perform at this pace, it might have to be pulled out of the theatres soon. 

An Action Hero follows the story of Manav, an on-screen action hero (played by Ayushmann), whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.

