Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen BTS Pictures As 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Clocks 1 Year

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate one year of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has clocked one year since its release on 28 July. To mark the special occasion, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set.

The first picture featured Karan, Alia and Ranveer behind the camera, followed by a video of Alia from the set. The last picture featured the entire cast and crew of the film.

She captioned her post, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki one year anniversary #1YearOfRockyRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Have a look:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani followed the story of two families who came from different ideological backdrops as the main leads attempt to bridge the gap between the two families.

The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.

