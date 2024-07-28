Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen BTS Pictures As 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Clocks 1 Year

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has clocked one year since its release on 28 July. To mark the special occasion, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set.

The first picture featured Karan, Alia and Ranveer behind the camera, followed by a video of Alia from the set. The last picture featured the entire cast and crew of the film.