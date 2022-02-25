Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' vs 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi is liberally based on a section from Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands, written by S Hussain Zaidi with Jane Borges published in 2011. The very structure of the 2 hour 30 minute dramatically choreographed, grand cinematic experience featuring Alia Bhatt is derived from the 38-page long story titled The Matriarch of Kamathipura.

As in the book, Gangubai Kathiawadi starts with the audience witnessing a 15-year-old girl who has been sold to prostitution, being forcefully decked up for a client. She does not relent, and so the madam of the brothel calls Gangubai for help. Alia as Gangubai makes her entry, cajoles the girl to drink water and slips into a flashback about her own past.

Surprisingly, Bhansali has chosen to leave out some interesting details from the book that could have added to the drama of the story probably owing to the length of the material already.

Here's a look at some of the parts that didn't make it to Bhansali's take on Gangubai's life story.