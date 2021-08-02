Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to Have a 3D Release As Well

Akshay Kumar in Pooja Entertainment production 'Bell Bottom'.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that his upcoming film Bell Bottom will have a 2D as well as 3D release. The spy thriller, directed by Ranjit Tewari, is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 August. It was earlier slated to release on 27 July.
"Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August. #BellBottom also arriving in 3D", Akshay wrote alongside a video.
Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. It was the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic with precautionary measures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined