Akshay Kumar on Dying Star Power, 'Bell Bottom' In Theatres and More

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release on 19 August. This is the first film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and theatres in Mumbai remain shut. Akshay tells The Quint that it's a risk but he is keeping his fingers crossed.

The actor also spoke about why he chose Lara Dutta to play Indira Gandhi and how OTT is the reason behind the dying star power in the film industry.