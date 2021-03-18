Ram Setu: Akshay, Jacqueline & Nushrratt Leave For Ayodhya

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha leave for Ayodhya.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have left for Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of Ram Setu. While muhurat will take place in Ayodhya, the film will be shot in Mumbai.
Akshay took to social media to share a photo of the three just about to catch the flight. "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys", he tweeted.
Speaking about Akshay's character director Abhishek Sharma had said in a statement, "Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and his look is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists. In terms of both the look and the character, Akshay's fans will be in awe of his avatar".
Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing first-look posters on social media. "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”, the actor said about the film.
